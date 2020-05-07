STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 65 after a fatality was reported after a gap of three days, according to the Delhi government.

Published: 07th May 2020 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 01:15 AM

A CRPF staff wearing PPE kit talks on phone near a CRPF ambulance at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday. (File photo| Anil Shakya/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said.

The number of cases in Delhi now stands at 5,532, authorities said. On Tuesday night, the total cases were 5,104, including 64 deaths.

