Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 65 after a fatality was reported after a gap of three days, according to the Delhi government.

The number of cases in Delhi now stands at 5,532, authorities said. On Tuesday night, the total cases were 5,104, including 64 deaths.