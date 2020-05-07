STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Technological University to conduct final semester exams online

The university has said that examinations will be carried out after lockdown for people who are unable to appear for the online tests.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:57 AM

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Technological University has decided to conduct end term examinations (ETE) for all theory courses of final semesters online. The university has devised a three-step exam program conducted through Artificial Intelligence-proctored platform along with manual invigilation. The duration of examination in all three modes will be two hours.

According the Kamal Pathak, controller of examination, the marks obtained by the students in ETE will be scaled down as per the scheme of the examination of the respective course. Also, Viva-Voce for practical courses, seminars and projects or dissertations will be conducted using online video meeting applications.

The university has said that examinations will be carried out after lockdown for people who are unable to appear for the online tests.

“Students who cannot appear due to unavailability of Internet connectivity should apply to controller of examination via an Online Form (to be provided with datesheet) along with proper justification prior to the conduct of Online ETE,” said a statement by the university.

Before the examinations, a trial run of the online platform will be provided to students, so that they can understand the process, it added. Meanwhile, many have opposd the decision to conduct online tests.

“The conditions that are specified can not be met. How will we equip cameras in all the students’ laptops?” said a senior professor. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has written a letter to the CM and the college administration opposing the decision. 

