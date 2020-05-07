STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: Delhi bags Rs 3.15 crore as 'corona fee' on liquor in one day

A day after allowing reopening of 150 state-run liquor vends in the city on Monday, the Delhi government imposed a 'special corona fee' on alcohol, equal to 70 per cent of the MRP from Tuesday.

People stand in a queue outside a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi on Monday May 4 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has collected Rs 3.15 crore as 'special corona fee' on liquor sale of Rs 4.50 crore on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Excise Department said: "On Monday, liquor valued at Rs four crore was sold. On Tuesday, liquor valued at Rs 7.65 crore was sold in the city, which included Rs 3.15 crore as special corona fee."

As the Delhi government allowed the sale of liquor in Delhi, standalone shops having L6 and L8 licences have been operating in the city from Monday as the government extended the lockdown for two weeks with some relaxations based on the Centre's guidelines.

The Delhi government issues licences to sell liquor to its tourism and related undertakings -- Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation; Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation; Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited; and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store.

These agencies can further issue licences to those who want to use their premises to sell liquor.

Currently, the standalone liquor shops are allowed to open between 9 am and 6.30 pm.

The Delhi government's excise revenue was badly affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

While it levied additional levey on liquor, it also increased the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, every year the estimated revenue of Delhi government in April is Rs 3,500 crore, though it is just Rs 300 crore this year. He said if the situation continues, it will be difficult for the Delhi government to pay salaries to its employees.

