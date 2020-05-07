STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rolling stock for Delhi-Meerut RRTS to be produced indigenously    

The NCRTC, the nodal executing agency for the RRTS  in the country, said Bombardier Transportation has won the rolling stock tender for the tender.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail will be operational from 2023. (Photo | Twitter)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rolling stock for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System will be manufactured in India, marking 100 per cent local manufacturing, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NCRTC, the nodal executing agency for the RRTS  in the country, said Bombardier Transportation has won the rolling stock tender for the tender. The tender cost is approximately Rs 2,577 crore and it includes procurement as well as maintenance of the train sets. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have economy as well as business class (one coach per train) and a coach reserved for the women passengers.
According to officials, currently construction is going on in the corridor.

The stocks, which will be manufactured by the Bombardier transportation India Private Limited  at its  Savli Plant in Gujarat under the “Make in India” initiative of the central government, will start arriving
by 2022.  “With the contract going to M/s Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited, all 40 train sets will be manufactured in India,” said Sudhir Kumar Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCRTC 
The RRTS train will operate on a speed of 180 kmph and with  stations at every 5-10 kilometres.

It is designed keeping in mind high acceleration and high deceleration that the train needs to undergo.
“The broad scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional transit services and  then train sets of three cars each for operating local Meerut transit services,” NCRTC stated.

“NCRTC will operate both the Rapid Rail and Metro Rail in Meerut on the same tracks. The ETCS Level 2 signalling system, will be used for these trains for the first time to facilitate inter-operability, quick frequencies, to reduce waiting time for passengers,” an official said. Enough space for luggage, CCTV cameras, and other modern amenities will mark other features of the train, the NCRTC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Regional Rapid Transit System
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp