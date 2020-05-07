Rolling stock for Delhi-Meerut RRTS to be produced indigenously    

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rolling stock for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System will be manufactured in India, marking 100 per cent local manufacturing, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NCRTC, the nodal executing agency for the RRTS in the country, said Bombardier Transportation has won the rolling stock tender for the tender. The tender cost is approximately Rs 2,577 crore and it includes procurement as well as maintenance of the train sets. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have economy as well as business class (one coach per train) and a coach reserved for the women passengers.

According to officials, currently construction is going on in the corridor.

The stocks, which will be manufactured by the Bombardier transportation India Private Limited at its Savli Plant in Gujarat under the “Make in India” initiative of the central government, will start arriving

by 2022. “With the contract going to M/s Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited, all 40 train sets will be manufactured in India,” said Sudhir Kumar Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCRTC

The RRTS train will operate on a speed of 180 kmph and with stations at every 5-10 kilometres.

It is designed keeping in mind high acceleration and high deceleration that the train needs to undergo.

“The broad scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional transit services and then train sets of three cars each for operating local Meerut transit services,” NCRTC stated.

“NCRTC will operate both the Rapid Rail and Metro Rail in Meerut on the same tracks. The ETCS Level 2 signalling system, will be used for these trains for the first time to facilitate inter-operability, quick frequencies, to reduce waiting time for passengers,” an official said. Enough space for luggage, CCTV cameras, and other modern amenities will mark other features of the train, the NCRTC said.