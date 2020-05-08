STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP requests Centre to direct Delhi government for reserving hospital beds for Corona warriors

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has sought to keep at least one bed reserved for corona warriors — government employees such as Delhi Police personnel, sanitation staff, paramedics etc.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:15 AM

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to direct Delhi government to make a contingency treatment plan for ‘corona warriors’ in the national capital.

Citing the death of a Delhi Police constable Amit Rana due to coronavirus infection, spokesperson of Delhi BJP Praveen Shankar Kapoor has sought to keep at least one bed reserved for corona warriors — government employees such as Delhi Police personnel, sanitation staff, paramedics, and doctors — in every designated COVID 19 hospital in the national capital.

In a letter to the health minister, Kapoor on Thursday wrote, “I, therefore, request you to please direct Delhi Government to urgently prepare a district-wise contingency treatment plan for the corona warriors so as every hospital keeps at least one bed ready round the clock for corona warriors. An infected corona warrior should get treatment in the same district, where he or she is posted.”

Rana (31), a resident of Hullhedi, Sonipat Hariyana died at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Tuesday evening.  Rana, who was posted as  a constable in Bharat Nagar, North West district became the first Delhi Police personnel, who fell prey to the contagion.

Kapoor’s letter further said that following the news about a private hospital denying treatment to its employee, a directive — making it mandatory for all private and government hospitals to treat their corona warriors — is very essential.

“Special ward can be created for police staff at any police hospital or mess and safai karamcharis, adequate treatment arrangement can be made at any municipal hospital,” his communication to the health minister suggested.

