STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court orders FIR against Delhi women for making 'communal' remarks

It was stated that, in complete disregard of the lockdown, the two were seen banging on doors of residences and shops with rods in Old Delhi's Lal Kuan area.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered registration of FIR against two women who allegedly attempted to disrupt communal harmony by making offensive remarks in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor gave the order after taking note of the incident that took place on April 16. It was stated that, in complete disregard of the lockdown, the two were seen banging on doors of residences and shops with rods.

The court was informed that the incident was captured on camera and even uploaded on YouTube. In the complaint, it was stated that the incident was reported to the SHO, Hauz Qazi Police Station on the same day but no FIR was registered.

However, Delhi Police in its action taken report stated that the two had been traced and it was found that they were feeding stray dogs on the streets as they worked with an NGO. It was mentioned that though one of them was carrying a stick and there was a heated exchange between them and the residents, no religious comments were passed and in view of the same no cognisable offence had been committed.

The court while ordering registration of the FIR said, "The area of occurrence is a sensitive area which has already witnessed a communal tension, therefore, if the incidents like the one is question are not taken to law, it will lead to communal disharmony and disturbance in public peace and tranquillity, for which the nation is not prepared in the present time of ongoing COVID crisis."

“Therefore, in this totality of circumstances, the present application is allowed and the SHO PS Hauz Qazi is directed to register the case FIR for offences under sections 88, 153A,  295A and conduct the investigation of the case accordingly,” the order read.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Old Delhi Delhi Police Delhi communal incident Delhi women FIR
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp