Court orders FIR against Delhi women for making 'communal' remarks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered registration of FIR against two women who allegedly attempted to disrupt communal harmony by making offensive remarks in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor gave the order after taking note of the incident that took place on April 16. It was stated that, in complete disregard of the lockdown, the two were seen banging on doors of residences and shops with rods.

The court was informed that the incident was captured on camera and even uploaded on YouTube. In the complaint, it was stated that the incident was reported to the SHO, Hauz Qazi Police Station on the same day but no FIR was registered.

However, Delhi Police in its action taken report stated that the two had been traced and it was found that they were feeding stray dogs on the streets as they worked with an NGO. It was mentioned that though one of them was carrying a stick and there was a heated exchange between them and the residents, no religious comments were passed and in view of the same no cognisable offence had been committed.

The court while ordering registration of the FIR said, "The area of occurrence is a sensitive area which has already witnessed a communal tension, therefore, if the incidents like the one is question are not taken to law, it will lead to communal disharmony and disturbance in public peace and tranquillity, for which the nation is not prepared in the present time of ongoing COVID crisis."

“Therefore, in this totality of circumstances, the present application is allowed and the SHO PS Hauz Qazi is directed to register the case FIR for offences under sections 88, 153A, 295A and conduct the investigation of the case accordingly,” the order read.

