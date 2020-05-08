STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government launches e-token service to book time slot for buying liquor amid COVID-19 lockdown

The decision came after the administration failed to implement social distancing norms in front of liquor vends.

Huge crowds seen outside a liquor shop at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi

Huge crowds seen outside a liquor shop at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi. (FIle photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure social distancing and preventing overcrowding at the liquor shops during lockdown, Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token service to purchase liquor at pre-booked time slot.

The decision came after the administration failed to implement social distancing norms in front of liquor vends. After the government allowed liquor sale at selected outlets on Monday, long serpentine queues were witnessed at several locations for three consecutive days, which led to chaos.The officials said that a consumer could apply for an e-token through a special link — https://www.qtoken.in — with time slot at any nearby shop to make a purchase.

The buyer will need to give details such as name and phone number to register for e-token.The e-coupon will be sent to the registered mobile number through which the person will be able to buy liquor from the nearby shops. This will be an additional arrangement to reduce overcrowding at shops.

"From now on, any person who wants to avoid the long queues will be required to apply through the web link for e-token, which will be sent to the registered mobile number. Thereafter, the person can go to the nearby shop, show the e-token and buy the liquor. This will help to reduce overcrowding and ensure social distancing," said a government official.

On Monday, the government allowed opening of about 200 shops across the national capital being run by four government agencies. However, due to overcrowding and long queues in some areas, the government decided to open only 50 liqour vends.Official, aware of the matter, said that the government was exploring possibilities to home-deliver alcohol however no decision has been taken yet.

‘Customers likely to shift base to other states'

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) gave a representation to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia demanding home delivery of liquor, opening private shops, extending timings and withdrawal of 70 per cent special corona fee at the earliest. CIABC director general Vinod Giri submitted that the customers would shift to the neighbouring states where liquor is relatively cheaper if the special corona fee continued for long

