Taking care of furry friends

By Express News Service

The tele-OPD by the CGS Hospital (a Unit of CGS Charitable Trust) under the aegis of DLF Foundation, was started keeping in mind that humans are not the only ones affected by the lockdown, but also pets. Here, people can describe in-depth the problems their pets are facing, and the doctors will prescribe basic medicines.The team of nine doctors receives 15-20 calls on a daily basis at the tele-OPD started.

“Ever since the lockdown, we are getting many referred cases, caesarean delivery and emergency surgery cases which are either tumours or extraction of foreign objects,” says Dr Salisha Whitney Correia. One such case, is four-year-old Casper, who was rushed to the hospital as he was facing serious medical complications that turned out to be a life-threatening intestinal perforation. He was immediately operated and the doctors extracted a big mango seed which had caused to a tear in the intestine. He is now recovering.

Dr Correia also mentions they receive a number of fracture cases. The most recent case was of a cat that had fallen from the third floor. “It is important for the parents not to leave their pets unattended on the balconies. Given that the entire family is locked in, it is important to keep the pets engaged. For cats, you can use laser pointers or strings, and play fetch with dogs. It is also important to monitor the pets behaviour,” Dr Correia points out.

Feeding the deserted

Located in DLF Phase 3, Gurugram, the hospital is also taking care of the strays that have been abandoned, especially with restaurants, eateries and dine outs closed. The hospital is feeding high protein to over 500 dogs and cats in Gurugram, twice a day. The strays are fed a balanced diet of carbohydrates and proteins. The hospital has also provided various animal NGO’s over 600 kgs of packaged food for feeding stray animals in other parts of the city.

In a nutshell

CGS Hospital (a unit Of CGS Charitable Trust) in Gurugram, provides 24X7 emergency services where patients are seen by highly qualified veterinarians.

In addition to the veterinary care units (in-patient), the large, spread-out facility has separate boarding facilities for dogs and cats.