23-year-old woman commits suicide at Delhi's AIIMS after mother dies of cancer

She was reported missing after her mother passed away on Wednesday and her body was found near the new private ward block of the hospital adding that she she fell to her death from a building.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 03:23 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at the AIIMS here after her mother died of cancer at the hospital, police said on Saturday.

She was reported missing after her mother passed away on Wednesday and her body was found near the new private ward block of the hospital on Saturday, they said, adding that she fell to her death from a building.

"Her mother was a cancer patient. She was being treated at the hospital and had died during treatment on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Her father was busy in the formalities when she left the area.

She was reported missing since Wednesday.

The family hails from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Hospital staff noticed the body and informed the police.

The block was closed due to which nobody found out about it earlier, police said.

Police said she had called her friends and told them that she was going to kill herself.

The body has been recovered and an inquest proceeding is underway.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, it's best to seek help. Please reach out to a medical professional or call 91-9820466726 (AASRA foundation)

