Dip in number of fresh coronavirus cases; two new deaths reported in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 338 fresh cases reported on Friday, the national capital saw no respite from the consistent surge in COVID-19 cases.Within three days, the city witnessed more than 1,000 new positive cases, with Thursday seeing the highest recorded single-day spike with 428 fresh cases. On Friday the number of fresh cases were comparatively less.

Two more COVID patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 68 in the national capital. The government is also pushing for home isolation of positive patients who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. So far, 937 patients have been assigned for home isolation.

Commenting on AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria’s comment that India’s COVID-19 cases are increasing, and it is likely that peak can come in June and July, Delhi health minister, Satyendar Jain said, “All these predictions are made by doctors and scientists. Earlier also cases were predicted, but the cases are lesser than what we predicted. If they say that COVID-19 cases will reach their peak in June, it might happen, patterns of other countries are also similar.”



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Talking of mishandling of information on COVID-19 cases, Jain pointed out that there is no hiding of any data by the Delhi government. “If someone tests positive, it should not be hidden. Once the reports come, the hospitals have to inform the government,”Jain said.The government has further issued an order for constituting an enquiry committee to look into the various aspects of major discrepancies in the reports of Dr Lal Path Lab.

Meanwhile, three more doctors at the civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday. With this, the total number of people from this hospital who have tested COVID positive has gone up to 10. Earlier, seven staff of the hospital, run by the NDMC, had tested positive over a period of time. They included four doctors, two nurses and another staffer.

“Contact tracing is done and they have been sent on quarantine. Necessary sanitisation has also been undertaken. On the basis of negative reports received earlier, period of home quarantine of 46 personnel has finished and they have been asked to report back on duty, officials said.