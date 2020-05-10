STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: AAP refutes claim of 'special treatment' to Delhi government officials

The order directs District magistrate Shahadra to make a total of 170 rooms available in hotels — Hotel Ginger (70), Park Plaza (50) and Leela Ambience (50) for the purpose.

Published: 10th May 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government is being accused of ‘special treatment’ after it passed an order designating three hotels in East Delhi, out of which two belong to the five-star category, for the treatment of corona positive cases from government offices, autonomous bodies, corporation and local body officers and their family members.

The order has been slammed by the Delhi Congress, who labelled it as 'special treatment'. As per the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, specially designated hospitals and laboratories are to be allotted for treatment of government officers and their family members contracting the virus.

"RGSSH and laboratory are hereby designated for the treatment of Covid-19 positive officers/ officials of the government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies and their family members," said the order. 

The order directs District magistrate Shahadra to make a total of 170 rooms available in hotels — Hotel Ginger (70), Park Plaza (50) and Leela Ambience (50) for the purpose.  Hotel Park Plaza and Leela Ambience are ones designated under the five-star category.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has turned its back on the problems of common people, the government has arranged 5-star hotels for the treatment of its MLAs, ministers, officers, members of the corporations. Is public tax money is only for specific people?" asked Congress leader Adarsh Shastri.

It is worth noting, that till a year ago, Shastri was  associated to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Kejriwal-led government though refuted this claim and a party spokesperson said, "The arrangements have been made for the frontline corona warriors who are fighting this pandemic for us. No such arrangement has been made for any public representative."

