Delhi Sikh body announces insurance cover for staff providing relief services amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday announced an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for its employees in the forefront of the coronavirus fight in case of death due to the disease. The DSGMC has been providing free food to the lockdown-hit homeless people and shelter to health workers in its gurudwaras.

It will now provide an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each to its 2,500 frontline workers who are providing free community meals, and sanitation and transport-related services across the national capital, its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The life insurance scheme will include sanitation staff, cooks preparing langar, religious preachers, security staff and other frontline workers tasked with distributing food. "We salute the efforts of our frontline workers to provide services to mankind at the ground level amid the coronavirus threat," he said.

The DSGMC has been taking care of accommodation and food requirements of around 200 healthcare staffers involved in treating COVID-19 patients.