Delhi University mulls open book online exams; teachers, students oppose idea

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) may conduct online ‘Open Book’ examination for the final semester students.

According to highly placed DU sources, a meeting was held on Friday by the recently formed working group committee for examinations where the recommendation for ‘open book’ examination for final semester was made.

However, the DU Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC) has sent a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi opposing the proposal. In the open book examinations, students are allowed to use certain study material such as textbook, class and lecture notes or any other approved resources like internet.

"It is not a very good idea…Open book exams are meant not only to test the conceptual understanding of the students but also their ability to apply these concepts in real life situations. They are best suited in disciplines that require testing based on direct reference to written materials. Students are evaluated on the basis of understanding rather than memorisation," said Pankaj Garg, mathematics professor and INTEC convener.

According to the teachers, neither students nor teachers are trained for such exams. "Clause 3 of UGC guidelines clearly says the university can conduct semester exams as per ordinances, rules and regulations. There is no provision of open book online exams in the ordinances… The Academic Council (AC) meeting should be held to discuss and take decisions on the UGC guidelines," said Ratnesh Rajan Saxena, an AC member.

A number of students are also clueless about the concept. “How will one appear for the open book exams online if one doesn’t have books and study material and internet facility? Why can’t the university just promote us?” a student asked.