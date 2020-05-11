STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi government to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

Published: 11th May 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 03:10 PM

AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government decided on Monday to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves.

The government had also given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

