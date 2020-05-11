Delhi not quite stocked up with essentials amid COVID-19 lockdown

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The lockdown, though much needed, caused much confusion and distress to all sections of society, at least during the initial days. In all that panic buying of every essential and non-essential items to stock up for at least a good two weeks, one-two items must have got left out.

In the beginning, these didn’t seem a cause for concern. But as the lockdown kept extending, the unavailability of the product/s might have yielded regret on not having the foresight to stock up on it. A few people tell us of such instances in which they were or are stuck in:

Monica Raghuwanshi (26) , Interior Designer, MR Interiors, West Delhi

I had stocked up basic essentials, but after a week when I decided to learn new things related to my field, I had no fresh copies to write on and my pencil boxes were empty. No stationary shops were open at that time.

Aakansha Aaron (32), PR Consultant, Lajpat Nagar

What I am missing the most in this lockdown is my homeopathic medicine that was very effective in managing my knee pain. I hope the private health clinics start operating soon. As of now, I am coping with the pain.

Gyanaranjan Pradhan (30), Assistant Manager, Gurugram

In our area, we can barely find a vegetable vendor. In the initial days, we were scared to go out and managed with pulses. But now, I have to drive a few kilometres to get the vegetables every few days.

Kapil Juneja (41), Zonal Business Manager, Sahibabad

My mother-in-law has arthritis and her situation became critical. But we couldn’t go for her check-up because of the lockdown, so we are managing by repeating the medicines from old prescription.

Sameer Rout (33), Area Regional Manager, Uttam Nagar

When work from home was announced, I decided to work using my laptop. But within a few days it started troubling me because it’s an old one. I tried buying the battery online but to no avail so I borrowed it from a friend.

Rahul Dayal (24), Musician, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I

When the lockdown began, I was almost out of cooking oil. But, I didn’t bother to stock it, as I thought the shops would remain open. I ended up buying it at double the cost and that too after eating boiled food for five days.