Delhi's Shram Shakti Bhawan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as per health protocols, after an employee in the Ministry of Power, which has an office in the building, tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees have been advised to work from home, till further orders.

Delhi: Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as per protocol, after an employee in the Ministry of Power, whose office is the building tested positive for #COVID19. All employees has been advised to work from home, till further notice. pic.twitter.com/eq6UScvxgD — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

The national capital has reported 6,923 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.