STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor sends notice to minorities’ body chief

On April 28, Khan had posted controversial post on his Facebook page.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government in the national capital on Monday appraised the Delhi High Court that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued a show cause notice to the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan.

An FIR has been lodged against Khan for making alleged “seditious” statements on social media. Delhi government counsel Anupam Srivastava made the submissions while a division bench of the high court presided over by Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal heard the plea seeking the removal of Khan from the post of DMC chief.

Srivastava said that Baijal wrote a letter to CM Kejriwal on April 30 to initiate action against Khan. He also submitted that Baijal had issued a show cause notice to Khan on May 8. Following the submissions, the court disposed of the petition saying, “The authorities shall decide the matter in reasonable time.”

On April 28, Khan had posted controversial post on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” it read.

 With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP government Delhi High Court Anil Baijal Zafarul Islam Khan Delhi Minorities Commission social media
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp