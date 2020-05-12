Delhi Lieutenant Governor sends notice to minorities’ body chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government in the national capital on Monday appraised the Delhi High Court that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued a show cause notice to the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan.

An FIR has been lodged against Khan for making alleged “seditious” statements on social media. Delhi government counsel Anupam Srivastava made the submissions while a division bench of the high court presided over by Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal heard the plea seeking the removal of Khan from the post of DMC chief.

Srivastava said that Baijal wrote a letter to CM Kejriwal on April 30 to initiate action against Khan. He also submitted that Baijal had issued a show cause notice to Khan on May 8. Following the submissions, the court disposed of the petition saying, “The authorities shall decide the matter in reasonable time.”

On April 28, Khan had posted controversial post on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” it read.

With agency inputs