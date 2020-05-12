STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drive to stop  mosquito breeding starts in Delhi

NDMC is issuing 50, 000 SMS every week to residents regarding actions to be taken to contain mosquito breeding in their locality.   

Published: 12th May 2020 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the information from National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (NVBDCP), a nodal agency of health ministry about possibility of sharp rise in dengue and chikungunya cases this year, New Delhi Municipal Council has strengthened their anti-larval measures to contain the vector-borne diseases.

Till April, 250 % more dengue and chikungunya cases were reported from New Delhi area in comparison to the last year. However, no new case of these vector borne diseases has been reported so far.

An official of the council said that field workers are already visiting the area to check water stagnation at the construction sites and other places, which may lead to mosquitoes breeding. “NDMC health department has deployed two vehicle mounted fogging machines, around 30 portable fogging machine and 130 knapsack Sprayer Machine. There are around 162 gangman and five sanitary inspectors have been posted to supervise the field work of malaria in all the 14 sanitation circles,” said the official.

During the inspection drive, the focus will be on checking of overhead tanks, without covers. NDMC has also issued advisories to Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), Markets Trader’s Associations (MTAs), SHO of Police Stations and the Executive Engineers of Central Public Work Department (CPWD) for carrying out the all efforts to prevent mosquito breeding.NDMC is issuing 50, 000 SMS every week to residents regarding actions to be taken to contain mosquito breeding in their locality.  

