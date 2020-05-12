STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handheld disinfection torches, UV tunnel for flyers at airport

The Delhi international airport is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation to resume services of commercial domestic flights.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Indians came in a Mahan Air flight that landed at the Delhi airport at around 3 am. (Photo | Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) Twitter)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi international airport is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation to resume services of commercial domestic flights. Along with intensive sanitisation of utilities such as washrooms, terminal buildings and various other passenger touchpoints, airport authorities have also developed and put installed facilities to disinfect trays, baggage and trolleys.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has developed a state-of-the-art facility that will disinfect all trolleys using disinfectants and trays with UV. The used trolleys and trays can be passed one after another, where each of them shall take approximately five seconds to come out virus-free. DIAL has also installed a UV tunnel at Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport that will help in disinfection of passenger bags. A live CCTV feed of UV scanning process mounted at Baggage Reclaim hall allows the passengers to see the disinfecting process, in which high-intensity UV lamps are being used for on-line disinfection of their bags.

Other safety measures at IGI Airport
To enhance  safety of passenger, Mobile Disinfecting Towers are installed to disinfect various locations of terminal buildings. Handheld disinfection torches will be there for gadgets. Sensor-based taps, foot-operated sanitiser dispensers, sensor-based and paddle operated drinking water fountains are installed for flyers

Delhi international airport
Coronavirus
