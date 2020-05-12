STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC asks police to not take coercive measures against DMC chief Zafarul Islam Khan in sedition case

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri while granting him the interim protection also asked the police to give prior notice to Khan if he has to be called for investigation.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan

Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan till June 22 in a sedition case, his lawyer said.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted hearing through video conferencing, while granting him the interim protection also asked the police to give prior notice to Khan if he has to be called for investigation, his lawyer Vrinda Grover said.

Khan approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his old age, health issues and risk of COVID-19 infection.

On April 28, Khan had published a post with alleged seditious and hateful comments through his official page on social media.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

