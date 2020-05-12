STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New ideas of learning need to be scripted, says Manish Sisodia

Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, launched a dialogue with the students, teachers, parents and principals about the future of schools in Delhi.

Published: 12th May 2020 08:35 AM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said on Monday that it has initiated dialogue with key stakeholders — students, parents, teachers and principals —  for school education in post lockdown period. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that for decades, schools had a set pattern, standardised classes, timings and a way of functioning, but these need to be reimagined now due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have faced challenges in the past, the difference this time is that the entire world is facing it together. Soon we will learn to live with coronavirus. Slowly things will open up and so will the schools, however, this also means that new ideas of learning will have to be scripted,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, launched a dialogue with the students, teachers, parents and principals about the future of schools in Delhi.As a first step to initiate this dialogue, an online suggestion form has been put on the website of the Directorate of Education — www.edudel.nic.in.

“Students, teachers, principals and parents can give their inputs. Respondents submitting practical and out of the box suggestions will be invited to share their thoughts with the Education Minister of Delhi through an online platform,” the Education Department added.

The dialogue sessions, it said, will be centred on how each stakeholder views the challenges, constraints which are likely to be faced in times to come and steps that are needed to be taken.

Lockdown learning from home
During the lockdown, the Delhi government took several initiatives to support the learning of children at home. These included — Mission Buniyad classes and Happiness Classes for children till Class VIII and online math classes for Class IX students in collaboration with Khan Academy

