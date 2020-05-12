Passengers to enter Railway Station from Paharganj side

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Northern Railway on Monday said that passengers with confirmed reserved tickets for the resumed passenger service trains will be permitted to enter the New Delhi Railway Station from the Paharganj side.

Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar said: “For boarding these special trains, passengers having the Confirmed Reserved Ticket will be permitted to enter from Paharganj Side Chelmsford Road, New Delhi only. Entry for the passengers will not be permitted from Ajmeri Gate side.”