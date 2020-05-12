STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Special train from Mumbai with 1,107 passengers leaves for Delhi

This is the first train to leave Mumbai after the Railways resumed passenger services on Tuesday, the officials said.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers on board a train at Howrah Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

Passengers on board a train at Howrah Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the first train carrying 1,107 passengers chugged out of Mumbai for New Delhi, around 50 days after the services were suspended.

A Western Railway spokesperson said a total of 1487 passengers have booked tickets for the fully-air conditioned train, which departed at 5:30 pm.

While 97 of them will board at Surat, 83 will board at Vadodara, 23 at Ratlam and 177 at Kota junction en route Delhi, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force maintained strict vigil at the Mumbai Central station to avoid any law and order issue.

"All passengers were compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers were allowed to board the train," said a WR spokesperson.

Railway personnel made special arrangements for the passengers, including marking squares in and out of the station so that passengers could move forward in an orderly manner.

The railways regulated passengers even before the entry to the station.

Passengers were asked if they had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and most of them answered in the affirmative, the officials said.

While all the passengers were wearing masks, a woman passenger travelling to Delhi to see her daughter wore a PPE suit, sources said.

WR said it had advised the passengers to travel with light baggage and bring their own linen.

The Mumbai-Delhi train was one of the 15 pairs of special trains that commenced their journey from various major places of the country on Tuesday.

Farah Khan, who was travelling with her two children to Delhi, said she had come to see her relatives in Mumbai in March and got stuck due to the lockdown.

Though Railways had asked passengers to reach the station at least 90 minutes to 2 hours before the departure of the train, some passengers had arrived at 9 am.

A passenger complained that those who reached early were made to wait inside a ticket booking hall while those arriving later were allowed to board the train before them.

"We were waiting for nearly two hours and there was no water or even toilet facilities inside," said Sanjay Sonputre who was on his way to Surat.

The WR said that it had advised all the passengers to adhere to social distancing norms during the journey.

"I do not have any issue with observing social distancing norms during the train journey," said Kapil Kumar, who was travelling to Delhi.

Railway officials said a special train departed for Mumbai from New Delhi, and it estimated to reach Mumbai Central around 8.45 am on Wednesday.

Since the lockdown came into force on March 25, Railways has been operating only goods and parcel trains.

On May 1, it started operating 'Shramik Special' trains, mainly for stranded migrants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
special trains Mumbai to Delhi train COVID lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp