STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stay gym-fit with new app

With this in mind, Technogym, a manufacturer of fitness equipment, has launched its fitness app, TWellness Coaching.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With the third phase of lockdown in effect, fitness habits and routines of people have been impacted greatly. Though you still cannot venture out, you sure can bring the gym to your home. With this in mind, Technogym, a manufacturer of fitness equipment, has launched its fitness app, TWellness Coaching.

The app has a one-month training programme entailing two-three sessions per week for each fitness enthusiast, whether your goal is to lose weight, tone your body, increase strength or just maintain a wellness lifestyle. What’s more: Apart from offering free consultancy service to all the registered clubs as well as operators interested in learning more on the platform, it also offers news and tips on indoor training.

“Whether your goal is athletic preparation or the simple pleasure of staying fit, the app offers multiple training solutions – Easy, Medium and Pro. The app allows its users access to specialised sessions conducted by master trainers of Technogym across the globe,” says Pankaj Arora, Managing Director, Technogym India.

The idea behind the launch of the app is not just to help people but also retains its customer base. As Arora says, “Research has shown that club members who have the opportunity to train at home are more loyal to the club. Even if they are unable to attend the physical facility for some time, they are most likely to return because they have not lost their training habit.” “Through our digital platform, fitness clubs can offer training and coaching programmes to their customers at home,” he adds. TWellness is available on iOS and Android.

In a nutshell
TWellness Coaching app has a one-month training programme with two-three sessions per week, whether your goal is to lose weight, tone your body, increase strength or just maintain a wellness lifestyle. Apart from free consultancy service, it offers news and tips on indoor training.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp