Stay gym-fit with new app

By Express News Service

With the third phase of lockdown in effect, fitness habits and routines of people have been impacted greatly. Though you still cannot venture out, you sure can bring the gym to your home. With this in mind, Technogym, a manufacturer of fitness equipment, has launched its fitness app, TWellness Coaching.

The app has a one-month training programme entailing two-three sessions per week for each fitness enthusiast, whether your goal is to lose weight, tone your body, increase strength or just maintain a wellness lifestyle. What’s more: Apart from offering free consultancy service to all the registered clubs as well as operators interested in learning more on the platform, it also offers news and tips on indoor training.

“Whether your goal is athletic preparation or the simple pleasure of staying fit, the app offers multiple training solutions – Easy, Medium and Pro. The app allows its users access to specialised sessions conducted by master trainers of Technogym across the globe,” says Pankaj Arora, Managing Director, Technogym India.

The idea behind the launch of the app is not just to help people but also retains its customer base. As Arora says, “Research has shown that club members who have the opportunity to train at home are more loyal to the club. Even if they are unable to attend the physical facility for some time, they are most likely to return because they have not lost their training habit.” “Through our digital platform, fitness clubs can offer training and coaching programmes to their customers at home,” he adds. TWellness is available on iOS and Android.

In a nutshell

