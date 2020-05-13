STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government withdraws order to stop doctors' stay at hotels amid COVID-19 pandemic

A senior doctor posted at a health facility in Dwarka filed a writ petition before the HC challenging the 'arbitrary' circular issued on May 8.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a doctor approached the Delhi High Court against the AAP government order of not providing accommodation to doctors at various hotels, the administration kept its order in abeyance and allowed the stay of healthcare workers.

A senior doctor posted at a health facility in Dwarka filed the writ petition before the Delhi High Court through advocate GS Chaturvedi challenging the 'arbitrary' circular issued by Delhi government on May 8 wherein it reversed its decision of providing accommodation to all frontline corona warriors.

ALSO READ| Despite working amid COVID-19, Delhi municipal teachers await salaries pending for several months

However, hours before the case was to take up before the High Court, government put the order of May 8 in abeyance and allowed the stay at the hotel, which was communicated to Justice Prateek Jalan, who then allowed withdrawal of the petition.

The earlier order by the government on April 29 had directed the hotels to provide accommodation to health professionals at Piccadilly, Delhi till May 25.

ALSO READ| Delhi government announces Rs 1 crore for kin of deceased 'Corona warrior' teacher

"The order is ultra vires and violative of the notification of the state government which had promised to ensure provision of stay and other facilities for the doctors and other personnel for the duration of their duty and also for a 14-day period of quarantine thereafter. The basic purpose behind providing the said facilities was to avoid community transmission of the virus as the medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients are most vulnerable and at a very high risk of contracting the disease," the plea reads.

