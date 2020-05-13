Despite working amid COVID-19, Delhi municipal teachers await salaries pending for several months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The teachers of North MCD's schools have accused the civic body of not paying their salaries for months now.

Over 8,000 teachers of 714 schools run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD), who have been working day and night for food distribution and door-to-door awareness campaign against COVID-19, have found themselves entangled in a political tussle between the BJP-led North MCD and the AAP state government.

The teachers claim that they have not received salaries since February leaving them out of cash and the lockdown period has only worsened the effects with shopkeepers denying them credit facilities. "We are deployed for food distribution and asked to visit every door to screen people for COVID-19, but what about the salary? Last salary that we received was for January, since then not a single penny has been credited to our accounts," Ramnivas Solanki, President of MCD Teachers’ association said.

Ramnivas claims that the association has written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Mayor for the same but all efforts have gone in vain. “CM’s office said that our plea was forwarded to the office concerned for appropriate action. But we are yet to get hear from them,” he added.

Meanwhile the Mayor of the North MCD has blamed the financial condition of the civic body for the debacle as he promised to pay all salaries when the civic body gets funds. "I respect our COVID-19 warriors. They are working very hard on the job and it is due to the lack of finances with North MCD that we were not able to pay them on time. However the 'warriors' should be assured that as soon as we get funds we will pay everyone," North MCD Mayor Avatar Singh said.

(With agency inputs)