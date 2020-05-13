STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Following audit, COVID-19 death toll rises to 106 in Delhi; total cases close to 8,000

The Delhi health department said, the 20 deaths reported took place in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals, and audited by the COVID-19 death committee.

Published: 13th May 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker checks temperatures of migrant labourers before they board a bus for their homes amid COVID-19 lockdown at Pahua in Nadia on Tuesday. (Photo| PTI)

A health worker checks temperatures of migrant labourers before they board a bus for their homes amid COVID-19 lockdown at Pahua in Nadia on Tuesday. (Photo| PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has crossed 100, with 20 more fatalities — the highest single-day tally so far — being reported on Wednesday.

According to the daily health bulletin of the Delhi government, the death toll in the past 48 hours climbed by 33, taking the number to 106. However, according to officials, no new death was registered on Wednesday and the figures rose because of reconciliation of data collected from various hospitals.

The 20 deaths reported took place in April and May and were added to the tally after an audit in the wake of the controversy over ‘under-reporting’ of cases by the Delhi government. "The figures are updated ones. Basically, case sheets were received from the hospitals for the old ones," said Dr Nutan Mundeja, DGHS, Delhi.

As per the health bulletin, the death tally among the designated COVID hospitals in the capital was the maximum at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. While the hospital had recorded 26 deaths till Tuesday, the number climbed to 41 on Wednesday, with 15 more fatalities. Figures from Lady Hardinge Medical College and AIIMS Jhajjar and Delhi campuses have not been upgraded yet.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 7,998, with 359 fresh cases being reported. The recovery rate was high and 346 persons being declared infection free. Health minister Satyendar Jain said that over 400 healthcare workers in the capital have tested positive so far.

