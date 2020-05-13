NHRC issues notice to Centre, Delhi government over constable's death due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary after taking suo motu cognizance of a complaint regarding negligence in the treatment of a cop. According to the notice, a Delhi Police constable, who fell victim to the virus earlier last week, allegedly died due to denial of admission by a hospital.

The notice has also been issued to Union Home Secretary and both have been asked to submit a report within four weeks.

"It is expected to include the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted by the hospitals for the COVID-19 patients and the status of its implementation. Timely treatment to the young constable may have saved his life. The reported incident seemingly also sends a message that the patients are, perhaps, not being attended by the hospitals and COVID-19 centres, as per standard protocol set by the agencies concerned. It shows the reckless and negligent attitude of the hospital authorities," said the NHRC in the notice.

The commission further observed that the reported incident also indicates that perhaps the hospital authorities are lacking in infrastructure and the right approach to deal with Covid-19 patients. Hospitals are required to tackle the situation in a sensible manner with a humane approach.

In the complaint, it is said that constable, aged 31, was first taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by one of his colleagues where a test was conducted on him for COVID-19. He was soon sent back and not admitted. According to authorities, the victim, later, complained of breathlessness and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, but died along the way.