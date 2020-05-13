STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NHRC issues notice to Centre, Delhi government over constable's death due to COVID-19

According to the notice, a Delhi Police constable, who fell victim to the virus earlier last week, allegedly died due to denial of admission by a hospital.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel wearing protective face mask checks his mobile phone

A police personnel wearing protective face mask checks his mobile phone. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary after taking suo motu cognizance of a complaint regarding negligence in the treatment of a cop. According to the notice, a Delhi Police constable, who fell victim to the virus earlier last week, allegedly died due to denial of admission by a hospital.

The notice has also been issued to Union Home Secretary and both have been asked to submit a report within four weeks.

"It is expected to include the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted by the hospitals for the COVID-19 patients and the status of its implementation. Timely treatment to the young constable may have saved his life. The reported incident seemingly also sends a message that the patients are, perhaps, not being attended by the hospitals and COVID-19 centres, as per standard protocol set by the agencies concerned. It shows the reckless and negligent attitude of the hospital authorities," said the NHRC in the notice.

The commission further observed that the reported incident also indicates that perhaps the hospital authorities are lacking in infrastructure and the right approach to deal with Covid-19 patients. Hospitals are required to tackle the situation in a sensible manner with a humane approach.

In the complaint, it is said that constable, aged 31, was first taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by one of his colleagues where a test was conducted on him for COVID-19. He was soon sent back and not admitted. According to authorities, the victim, later, complained of breathlessness and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, but died along the way.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government NHRC Delhi police Delhi cop COVID COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi cop corona death
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp