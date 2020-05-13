STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sixty-year-old succumbs to COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar taking death toll to three

A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Greater Noida, becoming the third COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old coronavirus patient died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Greater Noida, becoming the third COVID-19 fatality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

The man was admitted to the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in Greater Noida where he died on Monday night. "He died on Monday due to cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory syndrome," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The daily COVID-19 bulletin of the district mentioned the man’s death as caused due to coronavirus, with the number of people dying due to the pandemic rising up to three. Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Sharda Hospital however said, ‘The man died due to cardiac arrest and not by coronavirus, though he had tested positive for the infection.

The deceased was a resident of Sector 19 in Noida and had tested positive for coronavirus on May 8, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of cases to 230.

Another six people got discharged after treatment for the novel virus, leaving 86 cases, the officer said. The recovery rate of patients is 61.30 per cent, according to the official statistics.   

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Buddh Nagar COVID19 Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh COVID19
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp