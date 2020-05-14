STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Anti-Sikh riots: SC declines interim bail on health grounds to Sajjan Kumar

Like Kumar, former Congress councilor Balwan Khokhar, who is also serving life term and ex-MLAs Mahender Yadav, undergoing 10 years imprisonment in the same case, could not get any relief.

Published: 14th May 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjan Kumar 1984 anti sikh Riots

Sajjan Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed pleas for interim bail or parole on health grounds of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying that he did not need hospitalization as per medical report at the moment.

Like Kumar, former Congress councilor Balwan Khokhar, who is also serving life term and ex-MLAs Mahender Yadav, undergoing 10 years imprisonment in the same case, could not get any relief from the top court which rejected their similar pleas.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy, in the proceedings held through video conferencing, perused the medical report of Kumar and dismissed the interim bail plea.

"In the meantime, let a copy of the report dated March 11, submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, be supplied to the appellant (Sajjan Kumar)," the bench said, adding that the plea for grant of parole or an interim bail are dismissed.

The regular bail plea of Kumar will now be listed for hearing in August, it said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, and senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for some riots victims, opposed the bail plea of the convicted leader.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the convict, said that his client be granted bail as if something happens to him in jail then his life imprisonment would become death penalty for him.

The apex court had earlier asked CBI to respond to the plea of Khokhar seeking grant of either interim bail or parole for eight weeks in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who has been appearing for some of the riots victims, said the bench on Wednesday rejected Khokhar's plea and observed that the convict was "more safe" inside the jail.

The apex court also dismissed the parole plea of Yadav saying that it was not disputed that he was sentenced for a period of 10 years' rigorous imprisonment, but has spent only one year and four months in prison so far.

"In these circumstances, and in view of the fact that the applicant does not suffer from any ailment which cannot be treated while in prison, we are of the view that he would be provided all necessary medical attention in prison. It is not necessary to pass any further orders, and the instant application for grant of parole is disposed of," the court said in the order.

It then ordered listing of Yadav's appeal against the conviction for hearing in July.

Sajjan Kumar and Balwan Khokhar are serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail in the case after the Delhi High Court convicted them on December 17, 2018.

Earlier, the top court had said that it would hear the bail plea of other convict and Sajjan Kumar in the case during summer vacation.

Khokhar's life sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2018, while it had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013, in a case related to the killings of five Sikhs in the Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two bodyguards.

The high court had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by the trial court to the other five -- Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

It had also convicted them for criminal conspiracy to burn down residences of Sikh families and a gurdwara in the area during the riots.

The trial court in 2013 had awarded life term to Balwan Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal, and a three-year jail term to Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

Following the high court verdict, life term of Balwan Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal has been upheld and the sentence of Yadav and Kishan Khokar has been enhanced to 10 years in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sajjan Kumar 1984 anti-Sikh riots Supreme Court Congress
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp