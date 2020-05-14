STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Delhi Police to arrange special healthcare facilities for personnel, their families

The team led by Special Commissioner (Traffic) Taj Hassan and Special Commissioner (Women Safety) Nuzrat Hassan will oversee the admission of police personnel in new facilities.

A police man sanitizes his hands with a sanitiser dispensing machine installed at RK Puram Police Station amid the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Witnessing the infection spread further among the frontline corona warriors, Delhi Police will provide its personnel separate special health care facilities in selected private hospitals to provide them with the best treatment and care in case of emergencies.

A separate team has also been set up by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava for the same. The team led by Special Commissioner (Traffic) Taj Hassan and Special Commissioner (Women Safety) Nuzrat Hassan will oversee the admission of police personnel in new facilities and ensure that police personnel get adequate relief in getting admission in critical cases.

The special health care facilities will also be provided to the police officials’ kin.The decision has also come after the death of a 31-year-old police constable who succumbed to the virus. His family and colleagues alleged that he was not given proper care, treatment and denied admission at a hospital.

"Difficulties are being faced in the admission of COVID warriors in the dedicated COVID government hospitals of Delhi. Police functionaries are deployed at risky containment zones, COVID hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Thus, special health care facilities for police and their family members are needed. Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has personally spoken to a few private hospitals and on his request, they have placed a few beds at the disposal of Delhi Police to meet emergency admissions," said a senior police official.

Besides, dedicated police ambulances have also been allotted for shifting COVID positive police personnel and their families. It has been emphasised to ensure that all police personnel are treated well and taken care of to boost overall preparedness of the force in facing this challenge, said the official.

