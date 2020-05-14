COVID-19: Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee tests positive, more healthcare workers come under virus grip

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

The employee felt uneasy on May 11, reported to the hospital on May 12 and was confirmed coronavirus positive on May 13, a senior AIR official said on condition of anonymity.

Most likely, the person contracted the infection outside and developed symptoms, the official said.

The entire building has been sanitised as a precaution and a confidence-building measure, the official said, adding that work is continuing normally.

Meanwhile, four workers employed at one of the canteens located in the RML hospital campus have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

The canteen, which is mainly for resident doctors, has been closed and contact tracing has been initiated to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days.

According to a source, one of the workers had some symptoms following which he along with three others were tested.

"Their test results have come out positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday," the source said.

Around 30 healthcare personnel, including two faculty members, some resident doctors, nurses and paramedic staff at the hospital have been infected by the disease so far.

A driver working in the Health Department of the Delhi government has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday.

He tested positive two-three days ago, they said.

Several other employees were also tested, but no one else was found infected, a source said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470 and the death toll in the national capital rose to 115, the health department said.

Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

A total of 1,19,736 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date.

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 1,123, authorities said.