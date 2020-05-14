STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee tests positive, more healthcare workers come under virus grip

The employee felt uneasy on May 11, reported to the hospital on May 12 and was confirmed coronavirus positive on May 13, a senior AIR official said on condition of anonymity.

Published: 14th May 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Medical Staff wearing PPE kit stand at LNJP hospital in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

The employee felt uneasy on May 11, reported to the hospital on May 12 and was confirmed coronavirus positive on May 13, a senior AIR official said on condition of anonymity.

Most likely, the person contracted the infection outside and developed symptoms, the official said.

The entire building has been sanitised as a precaution and a confidence-building measure, the official said, adding that work is continuing normally.

Meanwhile, four workers employed at one of the canteens located in the RML hospital campus have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

The canteen, which is mainly for resident doctors, has been closed and contact tracing has been initiated to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days.

According to a source, one of the workers had some symptoms following which he along with three others were tested.

"Their test results have come out positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday," the source said.

Around 30 healthcare personnel, including two faculty members, some resident doctors, nurses and paramedic staff at the hospital have been infected by the disease so far.

A driver working in the Health Department of the Delhi government has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday.

He tested positive two-three days ago, they said.

Several other employees were also tested, but no one else was found infected, a source said.

Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470 and the death toll in the national capital rose to 115, the health department said.

Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

A total of 1,19,736 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date.

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 1,123, authorities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akashvani Bhavan RML hospital Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp