Delhi government receives over five lakh suggestions on COVID-19 relaxations

More than five lakh suggestions were received by the AAP government on how to revive public transport, businesses, schools and industries after the third phase of lockdown ends.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:38 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than five lakh suggestions were received by the AAP government on how to revive public transport, businesses, schools and industries after the third phase of lockdown ends. "I would suggest that in congested markets retail and wholesale markets should be opened on alternate days" said Chandni Chowk Traders Association president Sanjay Bhargava.

On the other hand Rajendra Kapoor, president of Delhi Transporters Association, wants the lockdown to continue till the end of this month. "The number of positive cases is going up daily. If lockdown is lifted, then all of a sudden public will be out on roads. There is already shortage of labour and office staff who will sensitise, do thermal checking and maintain social distances in shops," suggested Kapoor.

Till Tuesday evening, the Delhi government had received 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 e-mails, and 39,000 calls. Ideas were received under categories such as industries and MSME operations, education, and other commercial and non-commercial activities.

Based on the good ideas and discussion with experts, Delhi government is preparing a proposal for the consideration of the Centre for exit strategy from current status of standstill.

TAGS
Delhi Transporters Association Delhi lockdown Coronavirus COVID19 Delhi lockdown relaxation Delhi government
