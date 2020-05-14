Delhi University to conduct open book exam for final year students from July 1

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will conduct ‘Open Book’ examinations (OBE) for final semester students of all postgraduate and undergraduate courses from July 1. This includes including non-regular students of School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Woman Education Board (NCWEB).

"To maintain social distancing and health of students, the university will adopt alternative mode of examination i.e, open book examinations for final year students (both regular and non regular) of UG and PG courses along with arrears of previous semester/year or want to re-appear for any exams can write the exam," said the university.

The detailed datesheets will be released by the end of this month and the students can appear for this examination from home, the university said. The university has also asked the Head of departments and principals to prepare guidelines and set question papers for OBE.

"The concept of ‘Open-Book’ examination would be introduced, wherein the student can refer books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions. All the examinations will be conducted in three sessions a day including Sundays with a duration of two hours. One hour additional would be given for downloading the Question Paper, scanning the answer sheets, and uploading the answer sheet,” said Vimay Gupta, Dean of Examinations, in a letter to all HODs.

As per the letter, the students will have to upload the answer sheet on the portal within 3 hours from start of examination. “Since it would be an Open-Book examination, the questions need to be framed in a manner so there is no or minimum scope for verbatim copying from books," the letter stated.

Three sets of question papers will be set up for each course of both UG and PG programs. Total 6 questions will be given, of which four questions will be compulsory to attempt in two hours.

However, DUTA has written a letter to the Vice Chancellor opposing the OBE and said it will conduct a protest as the varsity has taken the decision without the consent of statutory bodies of DU, Academic and executive council. Among the student bodies, the Left-backed AISA said online exams are not a feasible for the wide diaspora of pupils in DU.