STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC allows accused to surrender in UP if unable to reach Delhi due to lockdown

The direction came on the plea of the accused seeking extension of his interim bail as he was stuck in UP and unable to travel to Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 14th May 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed an accused in a cheating case, whose bail was set aside by a sessions court, to surrender before jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh if he is unable to reach the national capital in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said if the accused was unable to surrender before prison authorities in UP, he has to come to Delhi by rail or road to surrender at Tihar Jail.

The direction came on the plea of the accused seeking extension of his interim bail as he was stuck in UP and unable to travel to Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown.

His plea was opposed by the police saying that while cancelling his interim bail, granted by a metropolitan magistrate, the sessions court had said his bail be not extended.

After perusing the sessions court decision, the high court decided not to interfere with it.

The high court said that if the accused is coming by train, the Railway Administration will give him preference in issuing the ticket as he has to surrender at Tihar Jail forthwith.

If travel by rail is not possible, the investigating officer in the case has been directed to personally bring back the accused by train or road.

With the directions, the court disposed of the accused's application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown Delhi High Court cheating case Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp