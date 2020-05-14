STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take decision on online sale of liquor by May 15: HC to Delhi govt

With the direction the bench dismissed a law student's petition seeking quashing of Delhi government's May 3 notification to the extent it permitted sale of liquor in the national capital.

People showing their e-token to purchase liquor during ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Gole Market in New Delhi. (photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to take a decision regarding online sale of alcohol by May 15.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal bound the Delhi government to its assurance that it will take a decision regarding online sale and home delivery of alcohol by May 15.

The high court said the issues raised in the petition were already dealt with in several similar pleas that were disposed of on May 11 with a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to take a decision at the earliest with regard to online sale of alcohol and preventing overcrowding outside liquor vends.

While hearing the law student's plea, it asked the Centre and Delhi government whether any decision has been taken since May 11.

In its May 11 order, the high court had expressed concern over a suggestion relating to home delivery of alcohol through food delivery platforms, like Zomato, saying it would be "fraught with security and safety issues".

"The possibility of alcohol being snatched during transit cannot be ruled out.

The possibility of home delivery of alcohol, distribution whereof till now is largely in the hands of State, would also increase the possibilities of adulteration of alcohol, also resulting in loss of life.

"It appears that transit of alcohol from home to home would have to be in the same manner and style as transit of cash between banks and between banks and ATMs," the high court had said.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Centre said several States have commenced online sale of alcohol, while Delhi government told the court that a decision would be taken before Friday, May 15.

The bench, thereafter, dismissed the petition and said that Delhi government would be bound by its assurance to take a decision on online sale of alcohol by May 15.

