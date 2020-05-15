STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi government proposes 'odd-even' scheme for opening markets and malls

Government sources said that the CM's appeal to people inviting suggestions on relaxing the lockdown restrictions received a massive response.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Shop owners feel social distancing will not be possible in every market once all the shops are opened

Shop owners feel social distancing will not be possible in every market once all the shops are opened. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the suggestions sent in by Delhiites, the Arvind Kejriwal government has proposed opening of all markets and shopping malls on an odd-even basis post May 17.

ALSO READ| Delhi citizens demand COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to be lifted with safeguards

Government sources said that the CM's appeal to people inviting suggestions on relaxing the lockdown restrictions received a massive response. Based on people’s suggestions, the government has sent a proposal to the Centre recommending that public transport like buses, metro, autos and taxis be allowed to ply, with strict adherence to social distancing norms being ensured.

Kejriwal is in favour of lifting the lockdown despite all 11 districts in Delhi falling in the ‘Red Zone’. The odd-even idea, however, has not found favour with many. "Opening shops in odd-even pattern is not practical. When customers come to the markets, they like to go to several shops. Odd- even will not work," said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

Jai Prakash, North MCD standing committee chairman, said the idea is impractical for congested markets like Sadar Bazaar, where lanes are just three-six feet wide.

ALSO READ| Delhi sees another highest single-day case record of COVID-19 with 472 people testing positive

Cook tests positive: Supreme Court judge, kin isolate

A Supreme Court judge on Thursday self-quarantined himself along with his family after their cook tested COVID-19 positive, according to the sources. The cook, who was on leave since May 7, tested positive on Thursday.

Do not open markets, says BJP leader

"The government could wait for at least a week as big festival is approaching during which it will be difficult to prevent people from crowding the markets," said Delhi BJP ex vice-president Jai Prakash

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Delhi lockdown Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp