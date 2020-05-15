COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi government proposes 'odd-even' scheme for opening markets and malls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the suggestions sent in by Delhiites, the Arvind Kejriwal government has proposed opening of all markets and shopping malls on an odd-even basis post May 17.

Government sources said that the CM's appeal to people inviting suggestions on relaxing the lockdown restrictions received a massive response. Based on people’s suggestions, the government has sent a proposal to the Centre recommending that public transport like buses, metro, autos and taxis be allowed to ply, with strict adherence to social distancing norms being ensured.

Kejriwal is in favour of lifting the lockdown despite all 11 districts in Delhi falling in the ‘Red Zone’. The odd-even idea, however, has not found favour with many. "Opening shops in odd-even pattern is not practical. When customers come to the markets, they like to go to several shops. Odd- even will not work," said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

Jai Prakash, North MCD standing committee chairman, said the idea is impractical for congested markets like Sadar Bazaar, where lanes are just three-six feet wide.

Cook tests positive: Supreme Court judge, kin isolate

A Supreme Court judge on Thursday self-quarantined himself along with his family after their cook tested COVID-19 positive, according to the sources. The cook, who was on leave since May 7, tested positive on Thursday.

Do not open markets, says BJP leader

"The government could wait for at least a week as big festival is approaching during which it will be difficult to prevent people from crowding the markets," said Delhi BJP ex vice-president Jai Prakash