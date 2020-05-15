STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Teachers hit with stones for stopping ration distribution amid COVID-19 lockdown

According to government officials, principal of the school stopped ration distribution for a day to update records, which were to be sent to the food and supplies department.

Published: 15th May 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A crowd gathered outside a municipal school in Prem Nagar of north Delhi on Thursday and pelted stones at the teachers and staff after they stopped distributing free ration. When the civil defence volunteers and security personnel posted at the school failed to disperse the mob, police were called to control the crowd.

No loss or injuries were reported in the incident. The school is one of the 600 temporary dry ration distribution centres set up in view of coronavirus crisis in the city.

According to government officials, principal of the school stopped ration distribution for a day to update records, which were to be sent to the food and supplies department. "The school principal decided to stop ration distribution for a day and a proper notice was pasted at the main gate of the school a day in advance. However, a large number of people gathered in the morning. When the staff tried to reason with them, they started hurling bricks," said the official.

Another episode of manhandling of school staff was reported on Monday during ration distribution at a school in Tigri in South Delhi. Similar incidents of crowd mismanagement and manhandling took place at municipal schools in Adarsh Nagar, Mangolpuri, and Sultanpuri earlier.

The fresh incident of violence on Thursday triggered outrage with North MCD, which has shot off a letter to secretary cum commissioner, F&S department to resolve the issues faced by the municipal staff at ration distribution duty.

"Our Deputy Commissioners have been asking district magistrates for security. After today’s incident, I have asked additional commissioner (education) to write to the secretary of the department about the issues being faced by the teachers on ration duty. Sometimes, more coupons are issued but less ration is provided," said North Delhi municipal commissioner Varsha Joshi. (Joshi was transferred on Thursday evening.)

Jai Prakash, standing committee chairman of NMC said that he would also write to Delhi government to provide adequate security to municipal teachers. A senior official of F&S department said the matter would be looked into and   resolved soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
North Delhi Delhi teachers attacked Delhi ration distribution COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp