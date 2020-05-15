Doctor's suicide: AAP MLA’s custody extended till May 18

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till May 18 the police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month. The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18.Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency and his close aide Kapil Nagar, were arrested on May 9.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harshita Mishra allowed the police plea for custodial interrogation of Jarwal and co-accused Nagar. The plea further claimed that during the investigation, it has been found that the Jarwal had allegedly purchased tankers in the name of Nagar, which he had not disclosed but evidence has been found to show that he is running the tankers in the Delhi Jal Board.

(With agency inputs)