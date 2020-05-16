New Delhi Municipal Council to provide cash instead of mid-day meal amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the students of NDMC schools could not be served mid-day meals due to coronavirus lockdown, the civic body has decided to give 'food security allowance' to them to meet nutritional requirements and safeguard immunity against during COVID-19 outbreak.

The council will transfer a fixed amount directly to the bank accounts of either students or parents. "The council has decided to grant food security allowance to the students of all NDMC, NDMC aided and Navyug Schools in lieu of cooked mid-day meal being served. All students from nursery to Class 12th will get cash under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank account of the students or their parents," said an official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) .

As per the order issued by the council, each student of nursery and primary class will get a total of Rs 193.93, which is for 41 days from March 6 to April 30.Meanwhile, upper primary students will each be given Rs 226.44, which is for 32 days from March 19 to April 30.

However, a student of the secondary or senior secondary class will be paid Rs 269.44 for 32 days for the period of March 19 to April 30. The New Delhi Municipal Council has 50 schools, where about 32, 000 students are studying.

"NDMC’s education department administration has requested to all head of the schools of Atal Adarsh Vidhyalaya, aided and Navyug Schools to inform all parents and students of the respective school about the decision. They will be requested to furnish the details of bank accounts students or their parent with Aadhaar number to facilitate crediting food security allowance in their account under DBT at earliest," said the official. The official said that the decision for food security allowance for May would be taken later.