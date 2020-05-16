STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Press Council of India quizzes Delhi police over questioning of scribe

Guild had said it was concerned over ‘growing pattern of misuse of criminal laws to intimidate journalists.’

Published: 16th May 2020 08:55 AM

Senior IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday expressed concern over the alleged threat of criminal prosecution and questioning a journalist working with a prominent newspaper by the Delhi Police and asked its commissioner to submit a report on the matter.

"Since the incident matter affects the free functioning of the press, while taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, a report on facts of the case is being called for from the Commissioner of Police, Delhi," PCI said in a statement.

The PCI statement comes days after the Editors Guild of India had slammed the "egregious and high-handed action" action of the Police, "On May 10, the Delhi Police sent a notice to Mahender Singh Manral, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, through the City Editor and Chief Reporter, The Indian Express, requiring the journalist, who had reported that police investigations found the possibility of the audio clip of Tablighi Jamaat leader, Maulana Saad, being doctored, to join a probe on this matter on May 10," the Guild had said in a statement.

"While Manral wasn’t charged under any law, he was threatened that failure to join the probe could result in legal action under Section 174 of the IPC with punishment of a prison term and fine," it had said. Guild had said it was concerned over ‘growing pattern of misuse of criminal laws to intimidate journalists.’

