Work from home gives better productivity: NCR-based realty developer Yukti Nagpal

The lockdown has been a much-required breather for Yukti who is spending time together with family.

Yukti Nagpal finds her employees far more attentive during online meetings than the traditional setup

Yukti Nagpal finds her employees far more attentive during online meetings than the traditional setup

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The lockdown has been a much-required breather. We are spending time together as a family. I don’t remember when we did that last. My dad and I were always busy in office, and rarely had time to spend with the family. We did a lot of that in the last one month, and still doing that.

We have a huge house, but didn’t have time to explore its various corners. We are doing that now, and it is giving us a lot of peace and positivity. We spend time in the garden and on the terrace, watching sunrise and sunset. We play cards with my grandmother and I have learnt cooking. I couldn’t cook to save my life, and now I am trying out new dishes. As a family, we also workout together doing yoga and other exercises.

On the work front, the last one month was spent overhauling our systems. At the top management level, we made a lot of policies on how to make work from home (WFH) the new normal. Initially, it was a little tricky, but soon a smooth system came about. Now I realise how WFH saves so much time. It has given us much better results. Frankly, online meetings are far better that the traditional closed-door physical meetings. Online meetings have full attention and dedication of employees.

I feel when people are working from the comfort of their homes, they don’t have problem working till late. They don’t have travel tensions, or if they will get late for home. So, there is general peace in the minds of staff and hence, we feel at peace too. Time that is used up travelling to and from office is used for increasing the work productivity and efficiency. And, at the end of the day, what does the management want? Efficient work and better results.

The lockdown period has also helped us bond better with our employees. We got to know them up, close and personal. This wasn’t the case earlier. That synergy happened with the lockdown. And this, I feel is a good positive change.Being a construction company, we needed to get a lot of permissions and clearances from government to begin our activity, which we have got now, and soon we will begin our construction activity and hopefully begin selling.

We plan to make WFH a norm now. To tell you the truth a lot of discussion has been happening around work from home and flexi hours for employees but we, at the top management level, were not very positive towards it. In fact, we were sceptical about it but now after having seen the WFH gives better results we will make it a norm soon.

Those who want to come to office for work are welcome to do so, while those who think that they can work better at home can opt for that. Why not let everyone work at peace? The only thing is while doing WFH, one has to take care, be disciplined, active and responsive throughout the day and not treat it as a holiday.

(NCR-based realty developer Yukti Nagpal, Director, ‘Gulshan’, spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha)

