422 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, tally rises to 9,755

NEW DELHI: With 422 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 9,755, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

"In the last 24 hours, 276 patients have recovered/discharged or migrated. The total number of patients cured/discharged or migrated in the national capital is 4,202," the Delhi government said.

"No deaths occurred in Delhi in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19. The death toll stands at 148 and the number of active corona patients in Delhi is 5,405," it added.

A total of 90,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 34,109 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 53,946 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,872 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.