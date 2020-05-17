STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
422 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, tally rises to 9,755

"In the last 24 hours, 276 patients have recovered/discharged or migrated. The total number of patients cured/discharged or migrated in the national capital is 4,202," the Delhi government said.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi health workers

Health workers wear protective gear sanitize their body during the nation wide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With 422 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 9,755, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

"No deaths occurred in Delhi in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19. The death toll stands at 148 and the number of active corona patients in Delhi is 5,405," it added.

A total of 90,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 34,109 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 53,946 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,872 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. 

Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
