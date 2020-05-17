STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre's lockdown guidelines in line with proposal sent by Delhi government: CM Arvind Kejriwal

As per the fresh guideline, Delhi can define different colour zones in the city and the relaxations that those areas can have.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the central government’s fresh guideline for extending the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that it is on the similar lines of the proposal sent by Delhi government.

The centre extended lockdown till the end of this month, with a few changes particularly in terms with inter-state movement of migrant labourers and states and Union Territories deciding on the danger zones.

“Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi government based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Earlier, after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the types of relaxations that Delhi want, chief minister Kejriwal asked for suggestions from the public. Based on these ideas and discussion with experts a proposal was sent to the central government for post-May 17 lockdown exemptions.

As per the fresh guideline, Delhi can define different colour zones in the city and the relaxations that those areas can have. In Delhi’s proposal, one of the biggest demands of starting metro services has been turned down by the centre.

Similarly, Delhi government demanded cabs and taxis only the driver and two passengers to be allowed and for auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaw can only carry one passenger at a time, but this remains to be examined as it depends on the colour of zones. Public transport is allowed in Green and Orange zones but in Delhi all the district are in the Red Zone currently.

Under these new guidelines, local authorities have been given the power to shops and markets are opened with staggered timings, which is in line with the Delhi government’s proposal. Delhi proposed opening of markets on odd-even basis, however, many traders are wary of this odd-even setting. Delhi proposed opening of parks and sports complexes for outdoor activities. The centre has permitted sports complexes to be opened without and spectators.

Being the national capital, Delhi has a huge presence of migrant population from across India, now as per the fresh guidelines the states and Union territories have been given the responsibility to coordinate among themselves for movement and other arrangements.

“Broadly, Centre’s guidelines are in right direction of opening up the economy and leaving it to states to work out the details. We have always been saying that we all will now have to learn to live with Corona. We used the last two month lockdown period to prepare ourselves for dealing with corona by improving the necessary logistics and health infra. We do expect a slight increase in cases when the economy reopens and Delhi is prepared to deal with it” said a Delhi government official.

Delhi government will analyze the order and prepare a more detailed plan for the extended lockdown, Kejriwal informed further.

