Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleges detention after helping migrants, police deny charge

Kumar said police kept asking him if he had gone to the Ghazipur border on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets migrant workers in Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Sunday alleged that he was detained by police for "helping migrant workers", a charge denied by a senior police official.

"Police came to my home from the New Ashok Nagar police station in the morning today. Police told me that I was being detained but no reason was given for doing so," he said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi meets home-bound migrant workers in Delhi; arranges transport for their journey

"The Congress is providing help to the starving migrant workers that's why I went to the Ghazipur border yesterday. People will not spare these governments that are detaining us for helping migrant workers," the Congress leader said.

However, a senior police official said Kumar was only questioned and asked to remain at home.

"We were patrolling in the area when we came to know through some migrants that Anil Kumar had assured them some help in migrating to their native place.

So, we requested him to remain at home and not venture out," the official added.

