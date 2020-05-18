STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks police to expeditiously probe 'Bois Locker room' incident

The chat room was used to make comments and share compromising and allegedly morphed images of minor girls.

Published: 18th May 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

What is Bois Locker Room and why is it trending on social media?

Image used for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the police to expeditiously conduct its investigation into the incident of 'Bois Locker Room', an Instagram group, in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were shared.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, noted that an FIR has already been lodged by the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell and the probe is going on.

The high court directed the police, represented through Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, to conclude the investigation expeditiously in accordance with the law and file the final report before the concerned trial court.

The high court disposed of the petition seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the "Bois Locker Room" incident and to arrest the offenders.

The participants of the chat room were mostly young teenage boys from Delhi who allegedly shared lewd and objectionable content pertaining to minor girls.

The chat room was used to make comments and share compromising and allegedly morphed images of minor girls.

Petitioner Dev Ashish Dubey had also sought protection for the girls and women who have highlighted the crime of Delhi school students so that they cannot be harmed by the members of the group.

The plea, filed through advocates Dushyant Tiwari and Om Prakash Parihar, also sought direction to the authorities to arrest all the members of the chat group immediately.

"The entire issue needs to be investigated by the SIT or CBI as these students belong to high profile families and there is an apprehension that the investigation or enquiry conducted by the local police will be influenced and wrongdoers will never be arrested and punished," it alleged.

It said instead of being apologetic or fearful after the vulgar comments and obscene photos posted by them came into public domain, the boys openly threatened the girls and the offence committed by these students through the Instagram group is illegal and amounts to violation of various laws.

Earlier two advocates had written a letter to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Delhi Police's Cyber cell have arrested the 18-year-old admin of the chat group.

He appeared for his class 12 board examinations this year.

Police have said he is a student of a school in Delhi-NCR and four group members, who all are majors, above 18 years, have joined the probe.

The juveniles, who are part of the group, are being quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents and members of NGOs.

A juvenile member was apprehended.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police, taking cognisance of the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Bois Locker Room Instagram
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp