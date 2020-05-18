FIR against Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary for flouting lockdown norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary for allegedly violating lockdown norms and arrested him from his residence in east Delhi, officials said. Chaudhary was later released on bail, they said.

According to police, Chaudhary and a few Congress workers gathered at Delhi-UP border while violating social distancing norms and affecting the law and order situation.

“On Saturday morning, DPCC President and other Congress workers met migrant workers at Ghazipur border without wearing masks and maintaining proper social distancing,” said a senior police official, adding that, there is a procedure to be followed to send migrant labours to their home states which was not followed by the leader and his workers.

The Delhi Police has also registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC against the state unit chief. “Legal action will be taken if required. In the name of providing food to the migrants, they tried help them cross borders illegally without any permission from government and departments concerned,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the state Congress unit condemned the detention. “BJP and AAP are playing dirty politics at a time when Congress workers are helping poor people. By arresting a person and banning him from stepping outside his house in a violation of an individuals rights,” DPCC said in a statement.