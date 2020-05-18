STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

I am living in the moment: Priyank Sukhijay

With no source of revenue, our industry is at its worst phase now. So much so that even after things settle down, people will take time to get back to the old normal.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Sukhijay at his home during the lockdown.

Priyank Sukhijay at his home during the lockdown.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

COVID-19 has affected our industry like no other. Restaurant business works with the presence of people around. Dining out, partying with friends, music live gigs are the things on which our industry survives. But as social distancing is the need of the hour, we, as responsible restaurateurs, suspended our operations even before the government declared lockdown.

Thai Chicken Krapow prepared by him

With no source of revenue, our industry is at its worst phase now. So much so that even after things settle down, people will take time to get back to the old normal.I am living with my partner Natasha Jain, and we have a help to take care of the house chores. We are maintaining personal and home hygiene to the best of our ability. To start with, we have nobody coming to our home. Staff members such as drivers, cleaners, and guards, etc., have been instructed to be at home. We just go out once a week to get groceries and other basic essentials. While stepping out, it’s mandatory for the help to use disposable gloves and face masks. Fruits and vegetables are cleaned before being brought to the kitchen.

In this quarantine, the hidden chef in me has got wings. I am cooking a lot. I tried my hands at different dishes. Thai Krapow, Kaali Mirch Chicken, Shrimp and Egg Fried Rice, Keema and Kulcha, and many more. Other than this, I am spending a lot of time playing video games and watching Netflix series. In a way, I have got this leisure break for the first time in my life. In all this, I am also thinking about my next restaurant concept.

This phase is surely not good when it comes to restaurants being closed and absolutely no work. I had to visit Goa early March, new menus were to be launch at eateries, and a vacation abroad, all of which got cancelled.But on personal front I am enjoying the ‘me-time’ as well as ‘we-time’ with my partner. I am living in the moment.

Meanwhile, I don’t see the situation settling down anytime soon, but if social distancing and lockdown are curbing the spread and slowing it down, we are in support of the decision.

First Fiddle Restaurants CEO Priyank Sukhija, 40, spoke to Nikita Sharma

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyank Sukhijay COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp