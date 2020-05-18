STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only two passengers at a time in a car," said Kejriwal in a press conference.

Published: 18th May 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taxis and cabs will be allowed to operate with two passengers at a time in the national capital amid the Lockdown 4.0, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

He said that hotels, gymnasium, swimming pool, entertainment parks and auditorium, and places of worship will remain closed.

Moreover, social, political, sports, cultural and religious gatherings will not be allowed.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.

Arvind Kejriwal Lockdown 4
Coronavirus
