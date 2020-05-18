Will help every migrant living in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that adequate arrangements for migrants will be made, irrespective of their wishes to stay or leave the national capital.“We take the responsibility of each and every migrant labourer living in Delhi. If they want to stay in Delhi, we will take care of them and if they want to return to their villages, then we are arranging trains for them. Under no circumstances we will leave them destitute,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said about eight Shramik Special trains has carried 12,000 migrant labourers to their homes states on Sunday. Sisodia, in a tweet said, “To get into these trains, first

registration has to be done. I am giving the link of registration below. Without registration, no one will be allowed to board the train.”

Migrants who wish to depart through Shramik special trains or buses, have to apply on link https://epass.jantasamvad.org/train/passenger/.After applying, they would be informed via SMS on their registered mobile number about the details of trains/ buses & their respective departure timings.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the migrant crisis in the country, saying the BJP government is “solely responsible” for their plight.

“Today, for the first time after 1947, there is a migration of workers across the country. The government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is solely responsible for the barbaric treatment towards the migrant workers returning to their home states,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said he urged the BJP-led government to pay heed to the condition of the migrants.

“The BJP arranged luxurious ships and private chartered planes to bring the rich people and the capitalists back to India from abroad. But the Bharatiya Janata Party did not make any arrangements to send the poor labourers and migrants to their home states,” he told reporters.