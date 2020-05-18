STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will help every migrant living in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Ruling AAP slammed the Centre for ‘barbaric’ treatment meted out to workers returing home

Published: 18th May 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police escorting migrant workers to a temporary shelter after they were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pardesh border on Sunday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that adequate arrangements for migrants will be made, irrespective of their wishes to stay or leave the national capital.“We take the responsibility of each and every migrant labourer living in Delhi. If they want to stay in Delhi, we will take care of them and if they want to return to their villages, then we are arranging trains for them. Under no circumstances we will leave them destitute,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said about eight Shramik Special trains has carried 12,000 migrant labourers to their homes states on Sunday. Sisodia, in a tweet said, “To get into these trains, first
registration has to be done. I am giving the link of registration below. Without registration, no one will be allowed to board the train.”

Migrants who wish to depart through  Shramik special trains or buses, have to apply on link  https://epass.jantasamvad.org/train/passenger/.After applying, they would be informed via SMS on their registered mobile number about the details of trains/ buses & their respective departure timings.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the migrant crisis in the country, saying the BJP government is “solely responsible” for their plight.

“Today, for the first time after 1947, there is a migration of workers across the country. The government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is solely responsible for the barbaric treatment towards the migrant workers returning to their home states,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said he urged the BJP-led government to pay heed to the condition of the migrants.

“The BJP arranged luxurious ships and private chartered planes to bring the rich people and the capitalists back to India from abroad. But the Bharatiya Janata Party did not make any arrangements to send the poor labourers and migrants to their home states,” he told reporters.

Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
For representational purposes.
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Comments

The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
